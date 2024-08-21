Tamil comedian Vadivelu moves Madras HC, seeks Rs 5 crore compensation from actor Singamuthu

Chennai, Aug 21 (IANS) Tamil film actor and popular comedian S. N. Vadivelu has moved Madras High Court seeking compensation of Rs 5 crore from actor K. R. Singamuthu for defamatory allegations made against him in interviews to various YouTube channels this year.

Justice R. M. T. Teekaa Raman of Madras High Court allowed an application filed by Vadivelu along with the suit.

The judge also ordered notice returnable by two weeks on another application filed by Vadivelu for an interim injunction restraining the defendant from making further defamatory allegations related to his personal and professional life.

The plaintiff said that he had been acting in Tamil cinema since 1991 and has more than 300 movies to his credit. He also said that he had created a niche for himself by becoming one of the most sought-after comedians whose memes continue to be popular on social media.

He also stated that he collaborated with Singamuthu in many movies since 2000 and that their combination had been a big hit.

Vadivelu, in his prayer, said that the relationship between them soured in 2015 and since then, the latter had been making personal comments against him in public fora.

He urged the court to issue a permanent injunction restraining Singamuthu from indulging in “character assassination” by speaking about the plaintiff’s personal and professional life and also to direct him to pay a compensation of Rs 5 crore for the damage already caused.

