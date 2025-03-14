Taha Shah Badussha shares his craziest Holi moment

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actor Taha Shah Badussha, who essayed the role of Tajdar Baloch in the streaming series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, has shared his craziest Holi moment.

The actor spoke with IANS on the occasion of Holi, and shared that he once broke into an impromptu dance battle with complete strangers after getting drenched in the colours of Holi.

Talking about the same, he told IANS, “Holi is one of those rare occasions where everyone just lets go and embraces the chaos in the best way possible. I think the craziest moment for me was getting completely drenched in colors and then ending up in an impromptu dance battle with complete strangers. There’s something incredible about the festival, no matter who you are, for that one day, everyone is just celebrating life together”.

The actor also spoke about his favourite food that he likes to indulge in during the festival, as he said, “I love traditional Holi delicacies, gujiyas, dahi bhallas, malpuas, and of course, thandai. There’s something about the flavors of Holi that just bring back nostalgia and warmth. But if I had to pick a favorite, it would be thandai—especially when it’s homemade, with just the right blend of spices and sweetness”.

He also shared his experience when he stepped into the kitchen to make the gujiyas. He said, “I’ve been a very enthusiastic assistant in the kitchen! I once tried making gujiyas, but let’s just say they didn’t quite look like the perfect crescents they were supposed to. However, the experience of being in the kitchen with family, laughing over failed shapes and stolen bites, is what truly makes it special”.

Talking about his preparation before nose diving into the Holi crowd, the actor shared, “Minimal prep, maximum enjoyment. I do make sure to apply a good layer of oil to avoid spending the next three days trying to scrub off colors! But more than that, it’s about being in the moment, Holi is about celebrating without inhibitions, and that’s exactly how I like to approach it”.

He further mentioned, “Holika Dahan has always been a moment of reflection and renewal for me. Watching the fire burn, feeling its warmth, and just taking a moment to let go of anything negative—it’s quite symbolic. I remember as a child, my friends and I would gather around, listening to stories about its significance, and later, we’d roast corn and potatoes in the embers. It’s those simple moments that make festivals truly special”.

“Holi is such a beautiful reminder that colors, joy, and togetherness transcend everything else. It’s a festival that brings people together, and that’s what makes it truly magical”, he added.

