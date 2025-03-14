March 30 to April 2 Eid Al Fitr Holidays declared in Kuwait

The Kuwaiti government has officially declared the holiday dates for the upcoming Eid Al Fitr festival. The duration of the holiday will be determined by the sighting of the crescent of the new Islamic month. Certainly, the holidays are probably from March 30 to April 2.

Three-Day Holiday or Five-Day Break?

If the first day of Eid Al Fitr is Sunday, March 30, government departments and state institutions will have a three-day holiday. Official work will resume on Wednesday, April 2.

But if the first day of Eid Al Fitr is Monday, March 31, the holiday will start on Sunday, March 30, and will be for five days. In that case, official work will resume on Sunday, April 6.

Special Arrangements for Specific Institutions

The Kuwaiti Council of Ministers announced that institutions with special work needs will coordinate with the concerned authorities to decide on their Eid holiday schedule, considering public interests.

A Well-Deserved Break

The Eid Al Fitr holidays are an important celebration in the Islamic calendar after the holy month of Ramadan. The holiday gives people a welcome break to rest, socialize with family and friends, and participate in traditional celebrations.

