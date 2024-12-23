Tabling CAG reports: BJP legislators move Delhi HC for special Assembly sitting

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Several BJP legislators have afresh moved the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly to call for a special sitting for the tabling of the CAG Reports.

On Monday, the matter was mentioned before a bench led by Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Vibhu Bakhru, which directed the plea to be listed in the ordinary course. As per a lawyer connected with the case, the matter is likely to be listed on Tuesday for a hearing.

The much-delayed CAG reports purportedly talk about the alleged lapses of the city government related to the now-withdrawn excise policy, anti-pollution drive and other matters of state finances that may cause embarrassment to the AAP-led government just before the Assembly polls.

The latest plea filed by BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai and Jitender Mahajan said that a special sitting of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was not called by the Speaker despite a statement made before the Delhi High Court in an earlier round of litigation.

“This is a clear violation of the statement/ undertaking given by the Senior Counsel on behalf of the GNCTD before this Hon’ble Court for which the petitioners reserve their rights to move contempt of court if advised,” it said.

Last week, the Delhi HC disposed of BJP legislators' plea seeking direction to the city government to forward CAG reports to the Lt. Governor (L-G) after it was told that L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the 14 CAG reports forwarded by Chief Minister Atishi.

It noted that CM Atishi, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, will forward within 2-3 days these approved reports to the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, who in turn, will promptly take a call on holding a special session for laying down the CAG reports.

The petition had said that the CAG is a "constitutional watchdog" created with the objective of providing independent and credible assurance to the public, the legislature and the executive that the public funds are being collected and used effectively and efficiently.

