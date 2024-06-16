T20 World Cup: Won’t be ruling Ellis out of the Super Eight conversation, says Bailey on Australia’s ideal 11

Gros Islet (St Lucia), June 16 (IANS) Australia’s chief selector George Bailey has insisted that pacer Nathan Ellis won’t be ruled out of the conversation when the side seeks to select its best playing eleven for the Super Eight stage of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup.

With either of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood being rested from Australia’s Group B fixtures at some point in the tournament, Ellis has made a strong case for himself by picking four wickets in his three games, as Australia will have just a day’s gap between their Super Eight matches, with India and Afghanistan being confirmed as their opponents.

"Coming back to how we structure up two or three different ways … I certainly won’t be ruling Nathan Ellis out of that conversation. I think he’s got a fantastic skill-set. I think they (the bowlers) all work together really well. It’s a nice squad balance to have."

"It’s been really pleasing because I think we’ve gone to every selection meeting so far and there are genuinely 15 names on the table. It's going to be a challenge, this Super Eights (and finals) period of … playing and travelling the next day. Travel is not easy here. Prioritising that recovery in that day is going to be really important for everyone," said Bailey to cricket.com.au.

With captain Mitchell Marsh expected to bowl in Super Eights once he takes up bowling loads in practice post a recovery from hamstring injury and Marcus Stoinis available to bowl some overs of pace, it means more bowling options in hand for Australia.

"It’s an option. One of the things that we’re big on, particularly in tournaments and World Cups, is having two or three styles of game that you can go to. That’s depending on the surface and the opponent."

"Mitch (Marsh) coming back online as a bowler over the next week or so is another piece to that puzzle potentially. Then just weighing up (if) you look to extend that batting line-up if it’s a good wicket (or) if it’s actually an ordinary wicket," he added.

Australia, the 2021 T20 World Cup winners, will start its Super Eights campaign on June 21 against either of Bangladesh or Netherlands at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. It will be followed by meeting Afghanistan at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on June 23 and facing India at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on June 24.

