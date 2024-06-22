T20 World Cup: When we control the powerplay, we come out on top, says Chase

Bridgetown (Antigua), June 22 (IANS) West Indies spinner Roston Chase credited his side for the better execution in the powerplay overs against the USA after a thumping nine-wicket win in the T20 World Cup Super Eight match.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Chase and Andre Russell bagged three wickets each while Alzarri Joseph claimed two dismissals to bundle out the USA for 128 in 19.5 overs. Chase was awarded Player of the Match for his 3-19 figures in four overs.

In reply, Shai Hope hammered unbeaten 82* off 39 balls including eight sixes and four fours to take the side over the line in just 10.5 overs. Chase asserted that their powerplay dominance in batting set the foundation for the big win at Kensington Oval.

“I just think that most of the times when we control the power play, whether batting or bowling, that's when we come out on top. In the last game when we lost to England, we struggled in that period after the power play. We spoke about that, and the guys came out and executed it well today," Chase said.

“I mean, it was only probably four overs outside of the power play, we finished it kind of quick. But I think that that's the main focus because we know in the end we have the power at the end.

“So, it's just for us to control that power play with the batting and our bowling, and then for us in the batting to keep the momentum going to that seven to 15 period where we fell down horribly against England," he added.

After the win against the USA, the Windies have supported their chances of sealing a semi-final berth and will take on South Africa in their final Super Eight match on Monday.

In the last three-match T20I series against the Proteas in May, the Caribbean team clean swept the contest 3-0. However, Chase remains cautious ahead of the encounter and stressed on the present situation as South Africa are unbeaten in the tournament.

“Obviously, there would have been two different teams, us, and South Africa, have different players in the World Cup. But this is a different series now. This is the big World Cup.”

“And obviously, they have stronger players in their setup as well. They haven't lost a match as yet in the World Cup. They will be high on confidence. But it's just for us to go there, put that series behind us, put every game that we've played so far behind us, and just focus on that one to come,” said the spinner.

Chase said they will not leave any stone unturned to put up a strong fight against them to seal semis spot.

“We're going to be coming hard. So, we'll collide, and whoever's the strongest, I think, will win. So, it's just for us, as I say, to just go there and give it your all. As I say, it's a win-win situation,” Chase said.

“You can't lose, so it doesn't make any sense going up there and fooling around. I mean, put the focus. Find a way to just put that focus in whatever you have to do, whether it be batting, bowling, fielding. Just go there and zone in. And obviously, too, the main thing is to enjoy," he added.

