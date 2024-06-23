T20 World Cup: What changes Afghanistan's epic win over Australia brings to SF scenarios

Kingstown, June 23 (IANS) Afghanistan's epic 21-run victory against Australia has thrown Group 1 of Super Eight stage of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup wide open. With just four games left in closing out Super Eights stage of the tournament, IANS looks at what teams need to do to be in contention to enter the semifinals.

In Group 1, India are seated on top of the table with four points and net run rate of 2.425, which makes them prime contenders to enter the semifinals. A win against Australia at St Lucia on Monday will help India retain top spot in Group 1.

But a loss, especially heavier, could see them being overtaken by Australia and even by Afghanistan if they win with a huge margin over Bangladesh at St Vincent. If India do qualify for the semis they will play their semifinal game in Guyana on June 27.

For Australia, things are dire after being at two points and their net run rate going down to +0.223 after a shock defeat to Afghanistan. A win against India will likely see Australia qualify for the semi-finals, while a loss to the Rohit Sharmaled side will leave a chance for either Afghanistan or Bangladesh to qualify for the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan can qualify for the semifinals with another win against Bangladesh in their final Super Eights match. Their task can become easier if India beat Australia earlier in the day, which will help them know by what margin they need to beat Bangladesh to claim their semifinals spot.

Despite defeats to India and Australia, Bangladesh are also in the mix and need to win by at least 30 runs to sneak ahead of Afghanistan and would require for Australia to lose heavily to India if they are to enter the semifinals.

In Group 2, things are still interesting ahead of the business end of Super Eights. South Africa, unbeaten in the competition so far, need to win big against tournament co-hosts West Indies to ensure they top their group and setup a semifinal clash with the second-placed side in Group 1.

West Indies need to defeat South Africa to reach the semifinals. If they lose, they would have to rely on USA defeating England at Barbados and ensure their net run rate doesn’t suffer a huge dent.

Defending champions England need a victory over the USA in their final Super Eight contest to reach the semifinals, coupled with a South Africa win over West Indies. Even if a washout happens in Barbados, England would need for South Africa to emerge victorious.

