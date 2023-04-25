SUV hits bike, rams into several vehicles as driver tries to flee

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Tension broke out in north Delhi on late Monday following a heated argument between a man and some locals regarding a collision between a car and a bike, police said.

The situation in the Wazirabad locality turned chaotic when the SUV driver, in an attempt to escape the scene, rammed his car into several other vehicles.

The video of the incident also went viral on social media.

In the video, the SUV car is seen hitting a two-wheeler on the street and later stopping.

A senior police official said that a scuffle broke out between the locals and the driver after the car hit the bike, but no complaint has been received in the matter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.