Sushmita Sen believes in putting intentions into action

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen, who was last seen in the streaming crime-thriller series ‘Aarya’ season 3, believes in putting intentions to action.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a note. She wrote, “An inch of movement is better than a mile of intentions”.

She also penned a note in the caption, as she called intention, a “powerful” too but she stressed on the importance of putting the intentions into movement.

She wrote, “It’s amazing just HOW simple, the journey to achieving anything can be. Intention is a powerful tool, it helps with direction…but without movement, it’s a wasted tool. Move & claim your Inch now. ‘Inch by inch we cover the mile’ #move #littlesteps #giantleaps #hardwork #paitence #dreamsinaction #keepgoing #yougotthis #gentlereminder I LOVE YOU GUYS!! #happyweekend #duggadugga”.

Earlier, the actress visited a dentist to treat her toothache. As she was clicked outside the dentist’s clinic, interacted with the paparazzi stationed outside the clinic, it was apparent that she had been injected with a heavy dose of local anaesthesia, as her speech was slurred. Despite being in pain, the actress greeted the paparazzi with her signature warmth and compassion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the International Emmy nominated series ‘Aarya’ in which she essays the titular role. She was also seen in the streaming biographical drama ‘Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi’ in which she essayed the role of the transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The series, directed by Ravi Jadhav, covers the key moments in the life and struggle of Mumbai-based transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

