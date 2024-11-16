National Racing C'ship: Tijil Rao dominates in Formula LGB4 title race

Coimbatore, Nov 16 (IANS) Top driver Tijil Rao moved one step closer to clinching the overall drivers’ championship in the Formula LGB4 category in the grand finals of the 27th National Racing Championship here on Saturday. On an action-filled day at the Kari Motor Speedway, Tijil, who was runner-up in the same category last year, showed that he has learned fast from his disappointment and improved by leaps and bounds in the 2024 season.

In the lone race of Saturday, Tijil (Dark Don Racing) timed 23.02.750 minutes in 15 laps to seal the victory. Saran Vikram from Momentum Sports was second, in 23:03.725 while Dhruv Goswami (MSport) was third at 23:04. 504.

Though Tijil started second on the grid, he had no problem in surging ahead. He has been in dominant form, after having finished runner-up in the 2023 season. His rise from the ranks of karting five years ago to racing cars in the LGB4 category has been marked by consistency this season, through all the rounds.

Conditions on Saturday were tricky after showers and receding light and the fact that the top three raced close made for good viewing. Two more races are scheduled for Sunday, though in aggregate points, Tijil is poised to seal victory.

In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, which provided a lot of thrills, Navaneeth Kumar from Pondicherry was first after the race was cut to six laps due to an accident. Navaneeth timed 7:48.397 while Anish Shetty was second (7:50.894). Though Rohan R. was classified as third he had to be removed from the track following an accident.

Earlier in the morning, Rohan had finished the first bike race with comfort, even though the track was tricky after the rains. He completed the nine laps in 11:44.984. Navaneeth Kumar was second in 1:45.320, while Anish Shetty was third (11:45.470).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.