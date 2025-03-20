Sushant’s cousin calls for fresh investigation into Disha Salian's death, links it to actor’s murder

Patna, March 20 (IANS) The controversy surrounding the tragic death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has resurfaced. In a new twist, Sushant’s cousin, Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, has urged the Maharashtra government to reopen the investigation into her demise, stating that it could unravel crucial details related to Sushant's death.

This development comes five years after Disha Salian's death. Her father, Satish Salian, has approached the Bombay High Court, demanding an FIR be filed against Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray and others. His lawyer confirmed that the petition will be processed by Thursday, marking a significant step in a case that has long been shrouded in mystery.

Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu spoke to IANS, sharing his concerns: "After all these years, this issue has come back into the spotlight. Disha’s death occurred just days before Sushant was found dead. We’ve always believed there’s a connection. Disha was also murdered, but the police covered it up. Now, her father has come forward and confirmed what we’ve been saying for so long, that there was external pressure on him. We urge the current government to investigate this case thoroughly, because once the truth comes out about Disha's death, it will shed light on Sushant's case as well. The two are linked, and both cases need to be investigated together."

The petition by Disha's father seeking a CBI probe into her death has reignited political tensions. Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane called for the arrest and interrogation of Aaditya Thackeray in connection with Disha’s death, intensifying the controversy.

On the other hand, Aaditya Thackeray has dismissed the renewed focus on Disha Salian’s death as an orchestrated attempt to deflect attention from more pressing issues. Reacting to the petition, Thackeray stated on Thursday that the ongoing attempts to link him to the case were part of a long-running effort to defame him. He claimed that the timing of this revival was aimed at diverting the public’s focus, especially following recent statements by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the relevance of Aurangzeb's tomb.

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a building in Malad suburb of Mumbai. Initially, the police filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and ruled out foul play. Just days later, on June 14, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment, sparking a nationwide debate. The police initially classified it as a suicide, but the case was later transferred to the CBI, given the public outcry and growing suspicions surrounding the circumstances of his death.

