Rakesh Tikait slams Punjab govt over farmer detentions, warns of nationwide protests

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait slammed the Punjab government on Thursday for creating "unnecessary issues" by detaining farmers instead of addressing their demands.

His statement came after the Punjab Police detained farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal while they were returning from a meeting with a Central delegation. Simultaneously, police began evicting farmers who had been staging a sit-in protest for over a year at two crucial borders between Punjab and Haryana.

Tikait, speaking to IANS, accused the Punjab government of mishandling the situation.

"Instead of resolving the issues through discussions, the government is creating unnecessary problems. The detained farmers should be released immediately, and the Punjab government should hold talks with them regarding the roadblocks in the state," he said.

He also criticised the Centre for failing to address farmers' concerns.

"The central government wants Punjab and its farmers to remain in conflict. The Punjab CM should talk to the farmers and ensure coordination. The demands are with the Centre, but Punjab must act fast," he warned.

Tikait further cautioned that the agitation could intensify nationwide if the government failed to act. "The entire movement will shift to Punjab. If this continues, protests will erupt across the country. Meetings are already being held in Chhattisgarh and Odisha as part of the movement," he said.

In response to the detention of Pandher and Dallewal, farmers blocked National Highway 54 indefinitely, condemning the government's actions. Several protesters were later detained by the police.

Additionally, farmers attempting to block the Bathinda route in Sri Muktsar Sahib were also detained before they could stage a demonstration.

As a precautionary measure, internet services have been suspended in Sangrur and Patiala districts. Security has also been heightened at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders following the police crackdown on protesters.

