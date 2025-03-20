President Ramaphosa, ANC mourns death of South African Hindu Maha Sabha leader

Cape Town, March 19 (IANS) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday offered his condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Ashwin Trikamjee, President of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha and Chairperson of the National Religious Leaders Forum, who passed away at the age of 80 in a Johannesburg hospital earlier in the day.

"The passing of Mr Ashwin Trikamjee, President of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha and Chairperson of the National Religious Leaders Forum, deeply saddens me," Ramaphosa posted on X.

"He was an attorney who served as President of the then Natal Law Society, President of the Association of Law Societies of SA, Chairperson of the African Regional Forum of the International Bar Association and member of the Human Rights Committee of the IBA. As a Black Consciousness activist, he also led the Durban Central component of the Natal Indian Congress, and he was a Vice-President of the South African Football Association," the President mentioned.

"Ashwin's deep spiritual devotion extended beyond his Hindu affiliation as he advocated tolerance and collaboration among the diverse religious communities in our country. We will miss his gentle, serene presence, wise counsel and humble yet industrious service to many sectors of our nation. May his soul rest in peace," wrote the South African President.

Trikamjee was deeply engaged in South Africa's social and cultural transformation. As President of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha, he was a respected voice on religious and ethical issues. Beyond his formal roles, he was also known for his unwavering commitment to justice, community upliftment, and mentorship of young legal professionals. As a non-white practitioner in a system that long excluded non-whites from leadership positions, Trikamjee built a formidable career in the legal profession becoming a trailblazer.

"Condolences to the family members and friends on the demise of Mr. Ashwin Trikamjee. Mr. Trikamjee was the President of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha & Chairperson of the National Religious Leaders Forum," the High Commission of India in Pretoria, posted on X.

The African National Congress (ANC) also mourned the passing of Trikamjee, calling it a "great loss" to South Africa.

"Trikamjee was a distinguished legal professional, a committed activist, and a respected religious leader whose life was dedicated to justice, transformation, and interfaith unity. As an attorney, he served with distinction in the legal fraternity, holding key leadership positions, including President of the then Natal Law Society, President of the Association of Law Societies of South Africa, and Chairperson of the African Regional Forum of the International Bar Association. His work on the Human Rights Committee of the IBA reflected his unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and the rule of law," read a statement issued by the ANC.

