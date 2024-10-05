Suryakumar confirms Samson to be India’s second opener for T20Is against Bangladesh

Gwalior, Oct 5 (IANS) India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that wicketkeeper Sanju Samson will be the side’s second opener alongside Abhishek Sharma in the T20I series against Bangladesh, starting at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Sunday. India return to the shortest format of the game after beating Sri Lanka 3-0 in Pallekele in July. With the side resting many of its regulars due to Tests being the priority format, Samson, who’s earned 30 caps in the format so far, has a chance to be a regular in the T20I side.

Samson has previously opened the innings five times for India in T20Is, with a highest score of 77. “The second opener is Sanju Samson. He will play, and he will open in the series going forward,” said Suryakumar in the pre-match press conference.

All eyes will be on the newbies in the Indian team for this series – tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav, pace all-rounders Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy – as they look to build a team for their Men’s T20 World Cup title defence at home in 2026.

“It is a good opportunity. As we have seen, they played for their states and IPL franchises and have a lot of potential to make an impact in the game. I hope they will play tomorrow or in the coming matches going forward. I hope they will do the same things as they have been doing because there is no need to do anything different here.”

He also revealed about not facing Mayank Yadav, who had a breakout Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season by clocking 150kmph speeds and became fit after a lengthy rehab at the NCA, in the nets yet. “There is an X factor in all the players, not just him. It feels good to see the small bits and pieces coming together.”

“I did not play him in the nets because our net planning was a bit down, and someone else faced him. But I have seen what he has done, what potential he has and what difference he can make for the team. So, it is good to see him here. He has the extra pace, and is an X factor.”

“So, it is important to manage him well, because we have seen the fast bowlers, and how much cricket is going on. Everyone is playing cricket in their own state. The Duleep Trophy was recently held, and everyone is playing everywhere for their states. So, it is important to take care of everyone, and it’s being done. So, he is a good addition to the Indian team, and will do well.”

Bangladesh said previously they were expecting a slow and low wicket in the venue’s first international game. But Suryakumar had a different reading of how the pitch would play.

“We didn't find the wicket low and slow. We practiced for three days. But we didn't find much difference. According to the T20 game, the wickets are good. Yes, it is competitive. But at the same time, it looks good.”

Suryakumar signed off by commenting on his T20I captaincy career so far and if he harbours ambitions of captaining Mumbai Indians in the IPL in the future.

“You have thrown in a googly, but I am really enjoying this new role. When I was playing under Rohit (Sharma) bhai's captaincy in MI, I gave my inputs whenever I felt it was required.”

“I have captained against Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka and it feels good so far. I have learned from other captains how to take the team forward. It’s a good role and I am enjoying it. Let’s see what happens next; rest will continue and you will get to know,” he said.

