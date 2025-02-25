Surrendered militants block National Highway in Tripura; clears way as officials intervene

Agartala, Feb 25 (IANS) Around 100 surrendered militants of different outfits on Tuesday blocked National Highway-8, the surface lifeline of Tripura, demanding the fulfillment of their long-standing demands, including the withdrawal of all court cases against them and the proper implementation of the tripartite agreement signed with them.

An official said that the blockage was, however, withdrawn after several hours following the persuasion of the district administration and the senior police officials.

Hundreds of passenger and goods-laden vehicles have been stranded due to the vital National Highway blockade at Sadhupara in the foothills of the Hataikotor (erstwhile Baramura Mountain) hill range in West Tripura district.

This marks the fifth time the surrendered militants, who were once members of various extremist outfits, have organised the highway blockade over the same demands.

The spokesperson of the surrendered militants, Daniel Debbarma claimed that under the tripartite peace agreement, both the state and Central governments had committed to providing them with equal opportunities for socio-economic development, allowing them to reintegrate into normal life with their families but the promises made were not kept.

He said that the road blockade was organised in protest against the governments' failure to implement a 21-point charter of demands, which also includes proper rehabilitation, land allotment, housing, and economic assistance.

Debbarma said that despite multiple meetings with Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister, District Magistrates, and the Director of Tribal Welfare Department, the demands have remained unfulfilled since the signing of the agreement on January 5, 2021.

Among the key demands are the implementation of the housing scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the surrendered militants, providing basic facilities of piped water supply and electricity, vocational training and financial assistance, free education to their children up to University level, and a special economic development package.

The surrendered militants are also demanding recognition of the Roman script for the tribal “Kokborok” language.

The agitating surrendered militants threatened to go for an indefinite blockade of National Highway-8 in future if their demands are not fulfilled.

Meanwhile, numerous security forces have been deployed at Sadhupara, where senior police officials are engaged in discussions with the protesters to convince them to withdraw the blockade.

