Liverpool need to win trophies to bolster Salah’s Ballon d’Or push, says Slot

Liverpool, Feb 25 (IANS) Liverpool head coach Arne Slot praised Mohamed Salah for his incredible form so far this season. The Dutchman surely backs his prized forward to be in the top nominees for the coveted Ballon d’Or Trophy and hopes his team will help Salah win the award. Salah’s goal against Manchester City on Sunday was his 30th goal of the ongoing season, across all competitions, whilst also providing 21 assists adding to his staggering numbers this season.

“It's a good thing that Mo is in the discussion because it means he is doing well and we are doing well but for him to stay in that discussion he should bring in the same performances as he's done for seven or eight months now.

"I think in general someone who wins the Ballon d'Or needs to win something as well so it's a great challenge that is in front of us and front of him. What I like is that he takes this challenge by not only scoring a big goal and a great assist against Man City but he also wanted the team to win because his defensive work rate, especially in the second half was outstanding.

"I think that is what it takes for us to have a chance of winning something and if we as a team can win something, he will have a far better chance to win the Ballon d'Or,” said Slot in a press conference.

Former English striker Michael Owen is the only player to have won the Ballon d’Or while playing for Liverpool when he won the Golden Ball in 2001 when he was just 22 years old.

However, Liverpool officials are on high alert as Salah is currently into the last few months of his contract and is allowed to talk to other clubs over a pre-agreement for a free transfer move in the summer.

Liverpool are currently enjoying an 11-point lead over second-placed Arsenal as they mount an attempt to regain the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season. They currently have 64 points from 27 matches.

