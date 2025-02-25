Advantage Assam 2.0 - a landmark event in our state: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 25 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday termed the 'Advantage Assam 2.0', the investment summit, a landmark event in the state's industrial journey.

He said that with the blessings and esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit' will mark a new era of growth and opportunity.

On behalf of the people of Assam, he extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister said that celebrating 200 years of Assam Tea, marks Assam's industrial legacy. Referring to its history, CM Sarma said tea was the first major industry in Assam, discovered in 1823.

Talking about the rich past of Assam's industrialisation, the Chief Minister said that the state has been a pioneer in India's oil industry and coal was discovered in Assam in 1847, which further propelled the state's industrial journey and laid the foundation for its sustained economic growth.

CM Sarma said that at the time of India's independence, Assam was an economic front runner, enriched with tea, natural resources and hydrocarbon reserves with per capita income above the national average by 4 per cent.

The Chief Minister mentioned that today, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Assam has undergone a historic transformation.

He said, "Prime Minister's commitment has propelled Assam into a new era of rapid development and renewed optimism.

He said that since 2014, over 2,324 km of National Highways have been constructed. Indian Railways has completed gauge conversion of 600 km of meter gauge lines.

Moreover, Assam is now a catalyst for India's aviation growth as Guwahati Airport is the seventh busiest airport in India. State GDP is surging from $29 billion in 2013–14 to $68.7 billion in 2023-24, reflecting a growth of 12.4 per cent."

Moreover, CM Sarma requested all the industrialists, investors, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to discover Assam's vast investment potential across diverse sectors.

He reiterated that Assam is ready to be the investors' reliable partner, ensuring their investment journey is rewarding and full of boundless opportunities.

