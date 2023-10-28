Supporters of Gehlot's OSD seek ticket for him from Bhilwara, gather at CM's residence in large numbers

Jaipur, Oct 28 (IANS) Rajasthan CM's OSD and Congress' youth leader Lokesh Sharma is seeking party ticket from the Bhilwara City Assembly seat for the November 25 Assembly elections in the state.

On Saturday, thousands of supporters of Sharma from Bhilwara reached Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence here as a mark of show of strength.

Raising slogans in support of Sharma, the supporters demanded ticket for their leader from Bhilwara City as they met Ashok Gehlot.

They said there are BJP MLAs in the area for the past two two decades, due to which the condition of Bhilwara has deteriorated and the pace of development has completely slowed.

The people of the area are suffering a lot due to the three-time sitting BJP MLA ignoring the demands of the residents. In such a situation, the people of the area are demanding that the Congress should give ticket to a young leader of the party like Sharma, so that the wait of two decades ends, and Bhilwara can move forward on the path of development again, they said.

Gehlot assured them that while deciding on tickets, the Congress will keep in mind Sharma's loyalty and devotion towards the party, and see to it that his interests are protected.

He also said that the local people should support a young face.

It needs to be mentioned here that a meeting of the Election Screening Committee of the Congress will be held in Delhi on Sunday under the chairmanship of Gaurav Gogoi to discuss Rajasthan polls.

At the meeting, the names of possible candidates for the remaining 105 seats will be discussed. After this, a meeting of the Central Election Committee will be held on Monday.

It is expected that at this meeting, the Congress will finalise the names of the remaining candidates.

