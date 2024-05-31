'Superstar Singer 3' contestant requests parents to adopt her grandmom

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actress Divya Khossla was emotionally moved by 13-year-old 'Superstar Singer 3' contestant Devansriya K, who expressed her intention to take care of her grandmother, 'Nani ji', with her pocket money.

The new episode of the singing reality show is titled 'Second Inning', celebrating grandparents and their endless love.

Devansriya, from Kozhikode, Kerala, representing Team Mohd Danish, captivated everyone with her rendition of the song 'Aisa Kyun Maa' from the movie 'Neerja'.

Captain Salman Ali revealed how Devansriya had requested her parents to adopt her grandmother, Nani ji, who had visited during the 'Mother’s Day Special' episode.

Reacting to this, Divya shared: "Recently, I had gone to Delhi for my movie promotions, so I took some time out and went to meet my grandmother. It was so emotional when you meet and spend time with your grandparents. That feeling is just so amazing, and I am glad to be on this show as it is celebrating grandparents today."

"I'd like to hug Devansriya for her wonderful performance. And, what she did for her Nani at such a young age is so beautiful; she truly inspires us all. God bless you with everything that you wish for, and I am sure you will make your family proud," she added.

Super Judge Neha Kakkar added: "This performance was beyond my imagination. It was so pure, and you were singing with such perfection. I am proud of you. I have never made this comment before, but this was a legendary performance."

'Superstar Singer 3' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony.

