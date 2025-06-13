Sunjay Kapur tirelessly advocated for India's manufacturing, mobility sectors: Sona Comstar

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Sunjay Kapur was a visionary leader who tirelessly advocated for India's manufacturing and mobility sectors, said Sona Comstar on Friday, following his death late on Thursday in London, UK.

Kapur, 53, chairman and non-executive director of leading auto components manufacturer Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar), passed away after suffering a heart attack in England. The incident occurred while he was playing polo.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Sunjay J Kapur, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar, following a sudden heart attack in England, UK, on June 12, 2025, at the age of 53,” the company said in a statement issued on social media platform X.

Calling Kapur a “visionary leader”, the company noted that he “played a pivotal role in shaping Sona Comstar into a global mobility technology company built on innovation, sustainability, and purpose”.

“His passion, foresight, and relentless commitment to excellence inspired everyone who had the privilege of working with him.

“Beyond his professional accomplishments, Kapur was a devoted father, a mentor to many, and a tireless advocate for India's manufacturing and mobility sectors. His loss is deeply felt across the industry and within the Sona Parivar,” the statement said.

The company noted that “further details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared in due course”.

Kapur assumed the role of managing director of Gurugram-based Sona Comstar in 2015 after his father's passing and later became chairman. The company supplies critical parts, including electric vehicle (EV) traction motors and starter motors.

Hours before his death, Kapur had posted on X about the Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

"Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour," he wrote.

Kapur was earlier married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children, a daughter named Samaira and a son named Kiaan.

However, the couple divorced in 2016. Kapur later married Priya Sachdev, with whom he has a son Azarias.

