Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results likely this week: Direct link and Step-by-step guide!

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the SSLC supplementary results 2025 at any time this week. Students who appeared for the exams conducted between May 26 and June 2, 2025, can find their results on the official websites karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

How to Check SSLC Supplementary Results 2025

To view the results, students should take the following simple steps:

Go to karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in

or Click on "Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025"

Enter roll number and date of birth

Download and print the result for future use

Previous SSLC Results

The KSEAB declared the class 10 results on April 30 with a pass rate of 62.34%, which is 8% higher than the previous year. 5,24,984 students passed the exams out of 8,42,173 students. The results depicted:

Gender-wise Performance:

Girls: 74% pass rate (2,96,438 cleared out of 4,00,579)

Boys: 58.07% pass rate (2,26,637 cleared out of 3,90,311)

Top Performing Districts:

Dakshina Kannada: 91.12%

Udupi: 89.96%

Karwar: 83.19%

Expected Release Date

While the scheduled date and time of the result declaration have not yet been announced, following past trends, the results could be declared at any time now. Students are requested to monitor official updates and check the official websites accordingly.

