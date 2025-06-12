AP GNM Result 2025 Declared: Download Your Scorecard at dme.ap.nic.in

The Directorate of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the results of the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) December 2024 exams. Candidates who gave the written tests can now view their results online by visiting the website at dme.ap.nic.in.

Viewing AP GNM Nursing Results 2025

Candidates can view the AP GNM Nursing Results 2025 by following these steps:

Official website visit: Visit the official website at dme.ap.nic.in , which is owned by the Directorate of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh.

, which is owned by the Directorate of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh. Link results: Search for the AP GNM results 2025 link blinking on the homepage.

Login to view results: Provide valid login details like registration number and date of birth to view the results.

Scorecard download: After the results are shown, candidates are able to download their scorecard in PDF format.

Take a printout: It is advisable to take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

Re-counting Application Process

The exam body has also provided an opportunity for candidates to submit online re-counting applications for any paper. Candidates should follow these steps for applying for re-counting:

Use hall ticket and marks memo: Candidates should utilize their hall ticket and marks memo to verify AP GNM exam results for 2025.

Pay Rs 100 per paper: Re-counting can be paid for a fee of Rs 100 per paper.

Last date for registration: The last date of registration for re-counting is June 23, 2025.

Clarification and Support

Candidates can contact their respective institutions of Nursing for clarification of the result. The Directorate of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has made sure that candidates have a clear and hassle-free process in checking their results.

Following the above-stated procedures, candidates can easily check AP GNM Nursing results in 2025 and proceed further in their nursing careers.

