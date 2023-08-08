Sukhbir Badal seeks probe against Punjab ministers for land ‘fraud’

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Tuesday demanded registration of an FIR against Punjab ministers Lalchand Kataruchak and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal for colluding with each other with the motive of transferring 100 acres of government land to private people for alleged gains.

Asserting that both ministers could not get off the hook by transferring the entire blame to a now retired official, Badal alleged that "they are the kingpins behind the transfer of Panchayati land to private persons. We demand a CBI inquiry into the entire issue to determine the money trail as well as identify all those who were party to this corrupt act".

"The link between the two ministers and the ultimate beneficiaries who were given a benefit of crores of rupees should also be probed," he said.

Stating that there could not be a bigger example of institutionalised corruption of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and its officials, Badal said that "while one minister (Kataruchak) recommended giving additional charge of the Additional Deputy Commissioner to Kuldeep Singh, the other minister (Dhaliwal) passed the order to this effect".

He said the very fact that official Kuldeep Singh was promoted on February 21 and given charge as ADC for four days till his retirement on February 27 points out to a "well-planned conspiracy" to defraud the panchayat of its land.

Questioning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s silence on this issue, Badal said in a statement that "earlier also you have defended Kataruchak who was accused of sexual misconduct with proof of the same being verified by the police authorities. Now if you remain silent on this issue which is a clear case of corruption and illegal mining it will be presumed that you are also in cohorts with the accused".

Badal also asked the Chief Minister to tell Punjabis why he had consistently defended Kataruchak.

"What hold does his immoral minister have over you that you find yourself incapable of sacking him from your Cabinet?" he asked.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.