Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora files intervention application in the matter of Article 370 repeal

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) hailed the intervention application filed by Virinder Kaul, GKPD International Coordinator, in the Supreme Court with the plea for dismissing the petition of Shah Faesal and others who are seeking revocation of abrogation of these two 'undemocratic and unjust laws'.

The petition should be dismissed with utmost contempt, thereby, restoring the confidence of the people of this great nation in 'One Country One Constitution'.

Virinder Kaul, GKPD International Coordinator, said, "Dismissal of the petition will affirm Article 51A (a) of the Constitution of India which states that it shall be the fundamental duty of every Indian citizen to 'abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the National Flag and the National Anthem'."

GKPD has submitted arguments in favour of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A citing provisions of the Constitution of India and relevant precedent examples across the globe.

Article 370 and 35A paved the way for the violent creation of a "Sheikhdom' within the Union of India primarily by snatching the rights and livelihood of oppressed minorities and women in favour of the majority population".

GKPD now urges the Supreme Court to take cognisance of our application during the hearing scheduled from August 2, 2023, ensuring that these draconian laws are not restored.

GKPD puts on record its deep appreciation to the Indian government for accepting the recommendation of the Delimitation Commission for nominating two members of the Kashmiri Pandit community to the Legislative Assembly.

This step will go a long way in addressing the compounding problems faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community.

GKPD looks forward to working with the Government of India to ensure inclusive representation of community interests.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.