Sudha Murty nominates Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, PT Usha to keep up fight against obesity

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty on Monday nominated Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Indian Olympic Association head PT Usha to advance the campaign against obesity launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Murty is among 10 others nominated by PM Modi on Monday to help strengthen the fight against obesity in the country. The national movement against obesity aims to promote awareness about healthy food consumption, and aligns with his Fit India initiative.

“I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food,” Murty said in a post on social media platform X, while tagging Mazumdar-Shaw, Usha, former cricketer Anil Kumble.

She also nominated CureFit and Myntra founder Mukesh Bansal, former Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi, BJP MP from Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya, Author Amish Tripathi, among others.

“I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger!” said the philanthropist.

In his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, PM Modi lauded India's rapid progress toward becoming a global sporting powerhouse and stressed the importance of leading a healthy life.

Besides Murty, PM Modi nominated Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, businessman Anand Mahindra, actor-turned-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Mirabai Chanu, actors Mohanlal and R. Madhavan, singer Shreya Ghoshal, and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

Earlier, Abdullah expressed his happiness in joining the campaign against obesity launched by PM Modi.

"I’m very happy to join the campaign against obesity launched by PM @narendramodi ji. Obesity causes a number of lifestyle related health issues like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, strokes and breathing problems not to mention mental health conditions like anxiety and depression," the CM posted on X.

