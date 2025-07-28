Subhash Ghai champions the power of raw talent

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Veteran director-producer Subhash Ghai, is lauding the fresh stars on the block. The director also feels that new talent always clicks with the audience at large provided they utilise their talent and work hard.

On Monday, the director-producer took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of Ahaan from 'Saiyaara'. He used the post to highlight a recurring truth in Bollywood: the magic of freshness.

He wrote in the caption, “Many new faces broke the records at the box office coz of interesting character, good story, good director, great music (sic)”.

Subhash Ghai emphasised that the industry’s obsession with established stars often overshadows the powerful pull of new talent.

Subhash is known for recognizing raw talent and launching iconic stars in Indian cinema. He reminisced about cinematic milestones where debutants or relatively unknown actors became overnight sensations. From 'Hero', 'Bobby' and 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye' to 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Phool Aur Kaante', 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai', 'Sairat', 'Kashmir Files', and 'Siayaara', each of these films not only connected with the audience but also launched fresh faces into stardom.

“Newcomers come with characters and become stars”, he added.

The veteran director-producer, who himself has launched talents like Jackie Shroff, Meenakshi Seshadri, and Mahima Chaudhry back in the day, proves that authentic storytelling and strong character arcs are the real engines of cinematic success, not just big names or star power.

With 'Saiyaara', it seems he’s once again betting on the charm and freshness of a new performer.

Talking about 'Saiyaara', the film opened to an exceptional response from the audience, collecting INR 21.5 crore on its opening day. The film has largely worked for the audience owing to its simple but heartfelt storytelling, music and the performances. The film has given two new stars to Hindi cinema in the form of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film is inching close to the INR 400 crore mark in terms of worldwide collection.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.