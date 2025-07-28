Khaleel Ahmed ends Essex stint early due to personal reasons

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Khaleel Ahmed’s time with Essex has wrapped up earlier than planned, with the Indian fast bowler heading back home for personal reasons after making just two appearances in the ongoing County Championship.

Initially signed for a two-month spell, Khaleel was slated to play six first-class matches along with up to ten List A games in the One-Day Cup. But his stint was cut short after he picked up only four wickets at an average of 64.50 in his two outings.

Essex had roped in the left-arm pacer in June, shortly after his impressive 4 for 70 performance for India A against the England Lions in a red-ball fixture. Viewed as a useful addition for the club’s red-ball campaign, Khaleel was expected to add depth and experience to the bowling lineup through to late September. Despite the early exit, he was seen as a valuable addition when he arrived.

In a statement confirming his departure, Essex said, "While we are disappointed to see him leave, we fully support Khaleel's decision and are grateful for the contributions he made during his time with us."

Khaleel, who last represented India in 2019, has featured in 11 ODIs, picking up 15 wickets at an average of 31.00. Domestically, he remains an important part of Rajasthan’s bowling attack and was part of last year’s Duleep Trophy squad. In his overall first-class career, Khaleel has taken 60 wickets in 22 matches at an average of 30.13.

He is also likely to be in contention for the upcoming inter-zonal Duleep Trophy, which marks the start of India's red-ball domestic calendar from August 28.

In IPL 2025, Khaleel turned out for Chennai Super Kings, picking up 15 wickets from 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.57. While his performances were mixed, his ability to provide early breakthroughs kept him in the spotlight throughout the campaign.

