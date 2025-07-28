Bangladesh plane crash: 33 individuals, including 27 children, still hospitalised

Dhaka, July 28 (IANS) As many as 33 people, including 27 children, still remain hospitalised following last week's tragic plane crash into Dhaka’s Milestone School and college, local media reported on Monday.

Professor Nasir Uddin, the acting Director of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, confirmed that of those injured, three people are in a very ‘critical’ condition.

"The good news is that three patients with intermediate-level injuries are now stable enough to be sent home. However, considering the weather and at the request of their families, they will be discharged after their next dressing," Bangladesh’s leading daily, the Dhaka Tribune, quoted Nasir Uddin as saying during a media briefing on Monday.

"As of yesterday (Sunday), two patients were on a ventilator, and we lost one of them. Currently, 33 individuals are admitted. Among them, three are in critical condition, and another three are classified as severe. A total of 27 are children," he added while declining to give out any other information, including confirmation of the total death toll resulting from the crash.

"The Ministry will disclose the official number of fatalities," he said.

On July 26, local media reported that the death toll from this tragic incident had climbed up to 34. Among the 34 people who died in the tragic jet crash, the majority are children.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media division of the South Asia nation's Armed Forces, the Bangladesh Air Force's Chinese-made F-7 BGI training aircraft took off at 1:06 p.m. (local time) on July 21 and crashed into the Milestone School and College building in Dhaka's Uttara around 1.30 p.m.

A medical team from India is also currently visiting Bangladesh to provide medical support to the country's authorities for treatment of critically injured patients in the aftermath of the plane crash.

The team has reviewed each of the critical cases, exchanging views on the treatment methodologies, and conveyed their assessment on the future course of treatment.

The team includes doctors and nurses from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital -- two of India's leading centres for burn treatment and plastic surgery.

