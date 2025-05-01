Study shows young adults not as happy as before

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Young adults across the world between the ages of 18 and 29 are struggling, not only with happiness but also with their physical and mental health, according to a new study.

The study showed that young adults are struggling with perceptions of their own character, finding meaning in life, the quality of their relationships, and their financial security, Xinhua news agency reported.

The data, collected by Gallup primarily in 2023, was derived from self-reported surveys of more than 200,000 people in over 20 countries and published in the journal Nature Mental Health.

The study was one of a collection of papers based on the inaugural wave of data from the Global Flourishing Study, a collaboration between researchers at Harvard and Baylor University.

The study found that the participants had relatively low measures of flourishing on average until age 50.

“It is a pretty stark picture,” said lead author Tyler J. VanderWeele, of the study. The findings raise an important question, he said: “Are we sufficiently investing in the well-being of youth?”

The condition was found to be similar in a number of countries, including the UK, Brazil, and Australia. But the difference between younger and older adults was largest in the US, The New York Times reported, citing the researchers.

"Young adulthood has long been considered a carefree time, a period of limitless opportunity and few obligations. But data from the flourishing study and elsewhere suggests that for many people, this notion is more fantasy than reality," said The Times in its report about the study.

"Study after study shows that social connection is critical for happiness, and young people are spending less time with friends than they were a decade ago," Laurie Santos, a psychology professor at Yale and host of "The Happiness Lab" podcast, was quoted as saying.

"Plus, like folks of all ages, young people are facing a world with a whole host of global issues, from climate to the economy to political polarisation," Santos added.

