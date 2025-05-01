Fahmaan Khan: Perfection is a myth

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Popular television actor Fahmaan Khan has emphasized the importance of continuous self-improvement and mental strength in a constantly evolving industry. He feels perfection is a myth and growth comes from learning through failures and moving forward.

Asked how he handles pressure of expectations in an industry that's always evolving, Fahmaan told IANS: “You keep updating, you keep upgrading, you keep working on your craft, keep working on yourself, keep working on your own mental stuff. And be stronger than before. Learn from what you don't do well in.”

Fahamaan asserted on growth over chasing perfection.

“Make mistakes, but learn from them and keep moving forward without getting stuck in one loophole if I need to be the best. I think that is a myth. Perfection is a myth. You need to learn, you need to evolve, you need to understand, you need to fail in order to evolve. And that's what you need to keep doing in this industry.”

The 34-year-old star has worked in theatre for more than nine years. His small screen journey started with a cameo role in “Yeh Vaada Raha” in 2015. After which, he did a cameo role in the 2018 show “Kundali Bhagya.”

The actor rose to fame with his recurring roles in “Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka”, “Ishq Mein Marjawan” and “Mere Dad Ki Dulhan” from 2017 to 2020. He then featured as the lead in popular shows such as “Apna Time Bhi Aayega”, “Imlie” and “Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii.”

The 33-year-old star stepped into the world of directing in 2022 with the music video “Ishq Ho Gaya” sung by Tabish Pasha starring himself alongside Sumbul Touqeer. His latest work includes the show “Krishna Mohini”, where he played Aryaman Mehta.

He is currently seen in the show “Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha”, where he is seen playing a Sikh character named Ranbir Singh Bajwa.

