Robert De Niro: Now I love, support Airyn as my daughter

Los Angeles, May 1 (IANS) Hollywood star Robert De Niro said that he loved and supported Aaron as his son, and now he “loves and supports” daughter Airyn, who has come out as transgender.

“I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is,” Robert De Niro told variety.com in a statement.

He added: “I love all my children.”

Airyn De Niro discussed “stepping into this new identity”, during a conversation with the publication Them. She also talked about growing up as one of seven children in the De Niro household.

“There’s a difference between being visible and being seen,” Airyn De Niro said. “I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.”

She went on to say that “no parent is perfect, but I am grateful that both my parents agreed to keep me out of the limelight. They have told me they wanted me to have as much of a normal childhood as possible.”

In the same interview, Airyn De Niro discussed her inspirations for going public with her transition. Among them was actress Laverne Cox.

Robert De Niro has been feted with various accolades, including two Academy Awards and a Golden Globe Award as well as nominations for eight BAFTA Awards and four Emmy Awards.

He was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2003, the Kennedy Center Honors in 2009, the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2011, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2019, and the Honorary Palme d'Or in 2025.

