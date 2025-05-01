Retro Movie Review and Rating: Suriya's Stunning Comeback in Karthik Subbaraj's Visual Treat

Suriya is back, and he’s better than ever in Retro, a gripping action drama directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Packed with emotion, action, and a unique visual style, the film is already winning praise from both fans and critics.

Story

In Retro, Suriya plays Paarivel Paari Kannan, a former gangster who has promised his wife Rukmini (Pooja Hegde) to leave behind a life of violence. But when danger comes knocking and his past catches up with him, he’s forced to fight back to protect his estranged wife. The story is filled with action, emotion, and powerful moments that keep viewers hooked.

Performances

Suriya delivers a standout performance, capturing the pain of a man trying to leave his violent past behind. He brings both intensity and vulnerability to the role. Pooja Hegde holds her own with a graceful and strong performance. The supporting cast — Jayaram, Joju George, Prakash Raj, and Nassar — add real weight to the story.

Direction & Technical Brilliance

Director Karthik Subbaraj is in top form here, mixing stylized action with deep emotions. The retro theme is brought to life beautifully by cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna, who gives the film a unique visual appeal. Santhosh Narayanan’s music and background score add to the impact, giving the film both soul and energy.

Final Verdict

If you enjoy action films with heart, Retro is definitely worth watching. It’s a solid comeback for Suriya and a stylish, emotional ride that proves why he’s one of Tamil cinema’s top stars.

Retro could be a game-changer for Suriya, reaffirming his star power and acting range. With this film, Tamil cinema sets a high standard for the months ahead.