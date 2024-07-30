Study reveals high fall risk among wheelchair, scooter users

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Full-time wheelchair and scooter users experience frequent falls and fall-related injuries, challenging the perception that these devices eliminate fall risks.

A new study published in the journal Disability and Rehabilitation, conducted by a team from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of Illinois Chicago, surveyed 156 participants, revealing that 96 per cent had fallen at least once last year, with 74 per cent sustaining injuries.

"Falls among wheelchair and scooter users are typically caused by interacting risk factors," said Elizabeth Peterson, Clinical Professor of Occupational Therapy at the University of Illinois Chicago.

"These may be physical, behavioural, environmental, or psychological in nature."

The study found that users often encounter obstacles such as rough terrain or the need to reach beyond their support base, leading to falls.

Laura Rice, a health and kinesiology professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign who led the study, highlighted the seriousness of these falls, which can result in anything from minor scrapes to broken bones.

"A cut or scrape may seem minor, but for someone with diminished sensation, that can quickly turn into a bigger problem," Rice explained.

The analysis showed a high level of anxiety among those who had experienced fall-related injuries, with 94.6 per cent expressing fear of falling again.

This anxiety often led to reduced use of mobility devices, potentially triggering a "disuse disability cycle."

Sahel Moein, a graduate student involved in the research, noted that "participants who experienced fall-related injuries were, on average, younger than those who did not, which suggests that riskier behaviour may contribute to these incidents."

The researchers are now testing an intervention designed to help wheelchair and scooter users manage and prevent falls, emphasising the need for proper training in using these devices.

"Healthcare providers sometimes think that giving someone a wheelchair will solve their problem of falling.

"But people need to be trained to use the new equipment and how to cope with the challenges that come with these devices," Rice said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.