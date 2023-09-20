Students in Bihar's Bettiah protest over transfer of principal

Patna, Sep 20 (IANS) Angry over the transfer of the principal, students of a government school in Bihar's Bettiah city went on a rampage and set a bike on fire on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the government middle school, Pakhnaha, under Baria police station in West Champaran district.

Principal Jitendra Kumar was posted at the school two months ago. At that time, he had given an application for a transfer to the department.

"The call came from the Education Department on Monday that my transfer has happened. It is extremely unfortunate that two students were injured in this incident," he said.

When the news of transfer spread in the school, the students went on agitation, objecting to the transfer as they wanted Jitendra Kumar to stay in this school.

They blocked the road connecting Pakhnaha with Bettiah.

When senior officers of the Education Department including DPO Kunal Gaurav reached the spot along with police officers of Baria, he allegedly beat two of the agitating students.

This has led to further provocation and angry students set a teacher's bike on fire.

As the students refused to withdraw their protest, the Education Department eventually sent Jitendra Kumar in the school and calmed them down.

The injured students were admitted to a private hospital and their condition is stable.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.