Stringent action will be taken against Ram Kripal Yadav’s attackers: Samrat Choudhary

Patna June 2 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday said that stringent action will be taken against the attackers of Ram Kripal Yadav.

“RJD is disappointed with the expected defeat in this Lok Sabha election that is why they attacked our MP. People have rejected the RJD and the INDIA bloc now they have restored to hooliganism. Those who attacked Ram Kripal Yadav are the goons of RJD,” he said.

He said that the Bihar Police has constituted an SIT and stringent action will be taken against the accused.

Patna Police arrested one person in connection with the attack on the convoy of BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav on Sunday.

Yadav was on his way to Masaudhi on Saturday when some people opened fire on his convoy at Gopalpur Math village.

The police said that two persons were injured in this attack.

The accused has been identified as Vikas Yadav, a native of Gopalpur Math.

Patna Police has lodged an FIR against nine persons namely Akhilesh Yadav, Suraj Yadav, Bittu Yadav, Vikas Yadav, Gautam Yadav, Aditya Yadav, Satyendra Yadav, Sagar Yadav and Sonty Yadav. Besides them, 35 to 40 unknown persons have also been booked in the case.

