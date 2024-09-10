Stokes returns as England drop Lawrence for Pakistan Tests

London, Sep 10 (IANS) Captain Ben Stokes will return to the side after a hamstring injury ruled him out of the Sri Lanka Tests while Dan Lawrence has been dropped from the 17-member squad for the three-match Test series against Pakistan set to commence in October.

England have also named uncapped duo Jordan Cox and Brydon Carse in the squad. Meanwhile, opener Zak Crawley will return for the Pakistan tour after missing the three-match home Test series against Sri Lanka due to a broken finger.

In Crawley's absence, Lawrence was given the opportunity to open the innings, unlike his usual middle-order role. However, he failed to make the most of the opportunities and only registered the best score of 35 across six innings.

Cox, who will make his T20I debut for England against Australia in Southampton on Wednesday, will provide back-up wicketkeeper-batter option for England on the tour.

Durham pace bowler Carse has already featured in 14 ODIs and three T20I matches. Known for his genuine pace, Carse holds a central contract but missed three months this season due to a suspension for historic gambling violations.

Eight players from the squad – Rehan Ahmed, Harry Brook, Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Stokes – return to Pakistan following the 3-0 Test series victory in 2022.

Spinner Jack Leach made his return to the Test set-up for the first time since the opening Test in India in January 2024. Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who made his Test debut in Karachi during the last Pakistan tour in December 2022, will be aiming to add to his four Test caps. The duo will join first-choice spinner Shoaib Bashir in the squad.

Left-armer Tom Hartley misses out despite playing all five Tests on the tour of India earlier this year.

A total of six seamers have been picked, including 20-year-old left-armer Josh Hull, following his debut in the third Test against Sri Lanka at The Oval. Chris Woakes will embark on his first England Test tour since Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took over in 2022. He will be joined by Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Carse and Hull.

England squad for Test series against Pakistan: Ben Stokes (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Bryson Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

The venues for the three-match series are yet to be confirmed, with an announcement expected from the Pakistan Cricket Board later this week.

