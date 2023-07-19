With stent implanted, uncertainties over voice sample test procedure of Sujay Bhadra

Kolkata, July 19 (IANS) Further uncertainties galore over procedure of the conducting the voice sample test of Sujay Krishna Bhadra aka Kalighater Kaku (uncle of Kalighat), the prime accused in the alleged multi-crore school recruitment scam in West Bengal, by Enforcement Directorate (ED), as the accused got a stent implanted in his heart on Tuesday evening.

Bhadra was admitted to the state-run SSKM Medical College and Hospital in South Kolkata on Monday afternoon after he started vomiting profusely within the Presidency Central Correctional Home, where he had been serving his judicial custody.

Initial medical examinations suggested that Bhadra had fallen sick due to dehydration and high blood pressure-related ailments. However, later the medical team examining him decided to get a stent implanted in his heart.

Now since he will have to remain admitted at the hospital for some more days, the ED sleuths are in a fix over the probable time when they will be able to conduct the voice sample test procedure.

ED got the permission of the special court in Kolkata on July 15 to conduct the voice sample test of Bhadra through forensic experts. At that point of time, Bhadra was released on parole to perform the last rituals of his recently deceased wife Bani Bhadra. The court directed ED sleuths to conduct the voice sample test within three days after he returned to judicial custody on July 17.

However, on Monday soon after he returned to the Presidency Central Correctional Home in Kolkata, he started vomiting profusely and the doctor of the correctional home after initial medical check-up referred him to SSKM for further treatment.

ED is supposed to present its charge sheet naming Bhadra by July 29 at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata. Sources said that in the charge sheet, the central agency will give details of properties and assets registered in the name of Bhadra, his family members and close associates besides particularising how disproportionate these assets were to his income.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.