Stalin-Vaiko nexus is threat to India’s sovereignty and National security: TN BJP

Chennai, March 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior party leader ANS Prasad has said that MDMK leader Vaiko's statement in the Rajya Sabha alleging collusion between the Indian Coast Guard and the Sri Lankan Navy to harass Tamil Nadu fishermen, is a blatant lie and a malicious attempt to defame the Indian Navy.

He stated that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's DMK and Congress were complicit in Vaiko's treachery through their silence and added that the alliance of Stalin and Vaiko was a lethal threat to India’s sovereignty and nationalism.

He said that Stalin orchestrated this drama to further his political agenda, undermining national security and creating divisions among the people. He alleged that this act constituted treason, and Vaiko must be held accountable.

Prasad said, ”His statement insults the Indian Army and threatens national security, undermining the country's unity and integrity.”

The senior BJP leader said that the nation is outraged and shocked by the false and derogatory statement made by Vaiko, a member of the Rajya Sabha, during the discussion on March 19, 2025. "Vaiko's allegation that the Indian Navy is collaborating with the Sri Lankan Navy to harm Tamil Indian fishermen is a grave accusation that demeans the armed forces, undermines national unity, and poses a significant threat to the national security," ANS Prasad charged.

He stated that as a member of the Rajya Sabha, Vaiko has violated the privileges of the House and has brought disrepute to the institution.

The Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson said that Vaiko’s statement was a clear breach of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha, which dictate that members must maintain the dignity of the House and refrain from making statements that are "defamatory or discriminatory".

ANS Prasad charged that Vaiko's statement has the potential to create disaffection among the citizens of India towards the Indian Army and the Government of India and to promote feelings of enmity and hatred between different groups of people.

"Vaiko, a notorious separatist politician, has been masquerading as a champion of Tamil rights while secretly collaborating with anti-Indian forces," the BJP leader charged.

The BJP leader said that Vaiko's treacherous conduct has been well-documented and that he has been accused of secretly meeting with the leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), Prabhakaran, and conspiring to create political unrest in Tamil Nadu.

He alleged that despite his dubious record, Vaiko has continued to enjoy the support of certain political parties, including the DMK. The Tamil Nadu BJP leader said that since Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister in 2014, the BJP government has ensured the safety and rescue of Tamil Nadu fishermen, preventing the recurrence of such heinous crimes.

ANS Prasad said that unlike in the past, the Modi government has taken prompt action to protect Tamil Nadu fishermen, engaging in diplomatic talks with the Sri Lankan government to prevent attacks. "Prime Minister Modi has emerged as a champion of Tamil Nadu fishermen's rights, safeguarding their interests and ensuring their protection," he added.

ANS Prasad said that the nation will not forgive Vaiko for his treacherous actions, and the Central Government must take immediate action against him. Vaiko's membership in the Rajya Sabha must be revoked, and he must face prosecution.

