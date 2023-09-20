Stalin to inspect road works in all TN districts

Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin will inspect road works in all districts of the state from this week.

The decision, according to the Chief Minister’s Office is following several complaints he receives on a daily basis on the poor quality of roads in the state.

Sources in the government told IANS that Chief Minister Stalin will undertake a trip within Chennai district first and inspect roads in rural as well as urban areas of the district.

Stalin had in a meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday said that many people were complaining about the poor state of the roads and the recurring accidents due to that.

According to sources Stalin told officials that people were complaining about the hardships they were facing due to the ongoing work on storm water drain, the laying of drinking water pipelines, the Metro Rail project and underground connection of power lines among others.

Stalin will directly meet officers, including engineers of the PWD, water works department and direct them to complete road repair works at the earliest.

