SRK, Atlee thank Vijay for best wishes on ‘Jawan’

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ is still going immensely strong in theatres after 20 days of its release. Congratulating director Atlee on his big success, Tamil cinema’s big star Vijay ahead of the release of his film ‘Leo’ has congratulated his longtime partner.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor wrote: “Congratulations on the blockbuster @iamsrk, @Atlee_dir and the entire #Jawan team! Love you too @iamsrk sir”.

Atlee, thanking Vijay wrote: “Love you na”.

SRK had also taken to his X to thank the actor for his well wishes and written: “Thank u for your wishes….Looking forward to Thalapathy’s next!!! I love Vijay sir."

Vijay’s next film ‘Leo’ will be an action-thriller which will release in theatres on October 19, 2023.

Internationally too, the movie has left its mark as the movie’s songs have exploded in countries such as Germany and South Korea, with audiences dancing to songs such as ‘Zinda Banda’ and ‘Not Ramaiyaa Vastavaiyaa’.

The Anirudh Ravichander soundtrack has gone down well not just with Indian audiences, but also abroad as audiences could be seen standing outside in front of a neon-light club and dancing to a full on blasting version of ‘Zinda Banda’.

Before that, audiences could also be seen in South Korea dancing to ‘Not Ramaiyaa Vastavaiyaa’ and imitating the song’s dance moves. In addition, audiences in Mexico and Peru were also seen dancing to the movie’s soundtrack and having a blast.

‘Jawan’ fever does not seem to be dying down anytime soon because on its 20th day, the movie has currently earned Rs 4 crore with a total Indian gross figure of Rs 683 crore and an overseas gross of Rs 1,017.66 crore.

Some of the film’s biggest markets outside of India include the US, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, Singapore and Germany.

In addition, the movie has also earned a good sum from markets in Peru, Mexico, Brazil and Italy.

