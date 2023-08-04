Srinagar ranks 1st district across India in 'Eat Right Challenge'

Srinagar, Aug 4 (IANS) Srinagar district has achieved the top rank across the country in implementation of third phase of "The Eat Right Challenge for Cities and Districts" of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, an official statement said.

The 'Eat Right Creativity Challenge -- Phase III' started from May 2023 and will end in October has been launched as a part of the celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', is aimed to capture the creative talent of students and enable them to inculcate healthy dietary habits.

"The targets fixed by Food Safety Standards Authority of India were satisfactorily achieved, hence Srinagar district figured as top district across the country as of August 3, 2023," the statement added on Thursday.

The 'Eat Right Challenge', also known as 'Eat Right movement' envisioned as a competition among districts to recognise their efforts in adopting and scaling-up of various initiatives under the 'Eat Right India' initiative.

These initiatives include strengthening food safety through the food regulatory environment, to provide safe and healthy food options by enabling the supply side and to engage with citizens for adoption and demanding healthier diet.

"The activities which were carried out under this challenge include registration and licensing drives, surveillance drives, lifting of enforcement samples, special camps for consumer awareness, hygiene rating, clean street food, no food waste certification, reusing of cooking oil, training to Asha and Anganwadi workers, eat right campuses to promote eat right message," the statement said.

