Sri Lanka Cricket deny allegations of drinks party inside team hotel during T20 World Cup

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cricket has released a statement denying the allegations of a ‘drinks party inside team hotel’ made by a newspaper on July 7. The title of the article was ‘Drinking party inside team hotel before South Africa match?’, which alleged a drinks party involving its players at the team hotel before their T20 World Cup match against South Africa.

“SLC categorically and strongly refutes the contents of the article and confirms that no such incidents, as described, have occurred. Therefore, SLC states unequivocally that the news report is entirely false, fabricated, and baseless,”

“We vehemently believe that such false reporting unfairly damages the reputation of Sri Lanka Cricket, its officials, and the players,” read a statement posted by the SLC on its website.

The article went on to suggest that a number of players from the team alongside members of the coaching staff were part of the social gathering which has now been disputed by the alleged organization.

Sri Lanka faced South Africa in the Group Stage of the T20 World Cup. The two teams were placed alongside Bangladesh, the Netherlands and Nepal. The side was eliminated as they finished third after losing against South Africa and Bangladesh and their game against Nepal being washout out.

The SLC also went on to demand a ‘Right of Reply’ to address and rectify the damage', from the newspaper.

“In light of the said false allegations, Sri Lanka Cricket has requested that the respective newspaper publish a ‘Right of Reply’ to address and rectify the damage caused to Sri Lanka Cricket,” added the statement.

