Sprinklers, anti-smog guns to combat pollution in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in a statement on Thursday that sprinklers and smog guns would be deployed throughout the year -- except during the monsoon -- to combat pollution in the national capital.

To make Delhi pollution-free, the Chief Minister outlined plans for a clean, green and healthy city.

"We are dedicated to creating a clean, green and healthy capital with the support of Delhi's residents," CM Gupta said in a post in Hindi on X.

She chaired a meeting to discuss steps to make the national capital cleaner and pollution-free that was attended by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and senior officials from the environment and the public works departments, Delhi Police, Commission for Air Quality Management, Delhi Development Authority, and civic bodies.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the departments and the agencies to accelerate pollution-control efforts.

She also directed increasing the number of enforcement teams at Delhi's borders to monitor vehicle emissions.

"Vehicles coming from outside Delhi contribute significantly to pollution. That is why we have directed the departments to increase enforcement teams at the border points and install digital display boards to raise awareness about pollution," the statement quoted her as saying.

Emphasising the need for regular upkeep to control dust pollution, CM Gupta said, "All road-owning agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, public works department and the Delhi Development Authority, have been instructed to submit weekly reports on road repair and cleanliness."

The review covered the key contributors to pollution, with the Chief Minister stressing that strict monitoring and swift action would follow any violations.

She directed the officials to present an action plan within a week to ensure coordinated efforts among the departments.

"Our government is committed to safeguarding the people of Delhi from air pollution. Regular inspections and immediate responses are crucial to improving air quality," CM Gupta asserted.

She added that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi government had intensified efforts to combat air pollution as part of the Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra (Developed Delhi Resolution).

"We have started essential preparations to ensure a cleaner, pollution-free capital."

All the departments concerned were also directed to take concrete and effective measures to accelerate pollution-control efforts, the Chief Minister said.

