BJP govt in Tripura took steps, brought schemes to empower women: CM Saha

Agartala, March 13 (IANS) As the BJP government in Tripura has taken a series of steps and schemes to empower the women, over 5.47 lakh women were involved in around 60 thousand Self Help Groups (SHGs) to maintain their livelihood, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday.

Addressing the state level function, organised in connection with the International Women’s Day, the Chief Minister said that under the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM), 53,663 SHGs have been formed involving 4.84 lakh rural women while under the Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission around 6,000 SHGs were formed involving 63,743 women.

Before the BJP came to power in Tripura in 2018, only 4,000 SHGs were working in the state, he said.

Saha said that among the SHG members, over 91,871 women emerged as ‘Lakhpati Didis’ through their engagement in various producing and enterprising units and the government during the past seven years has provided Rs 746.8 crore to boost their business.

The Chief Minister also informed that Rs 1,465.81 crore bank loans were provided during the past seven years against Rs 4.95 crore before 2018 also provided to the SHGs to further enhance their business and related activities.

Rs 114 crore were allocated to establish 10 working women hostels, free scooty and bicycles are being provided to the girl students and nine all women police stations were set up in Tripura, CM Saha said, adding that free education being provided to the girls up to degree level education.

To empower the women, the Chief Minister said that 33 per cent reservations were made for women in government jobs in the state and breaking all barriers and stigma 137 women were given jobs in Tripura’s elite force Tripura State Rifles (TSR).

Referring to the reports of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said among the 28 states in the country, Tripura is third best state in overall crimes and 8th best state in crime against women. He said that in the start-up sectors of Tripura, 41 per cent women were involved and their performance is very good.

Over seven lakh women of Tripura were covered in the two national government sponsored insurance schemes, the Chief Minister added.

