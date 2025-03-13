IML 2025: Vintage Yuvraj hits blazing fifty, propels India Masters to 220/7 in semis

Raipur, March 13 (IANS) Yuvraj Singh struck a blazing half-century to bring back cricketing nostalgia to its peak as India Masters locked horns with the Australia Masters in the first semifinal of the International Masters League (IML) 2025, adding another chapter to the storied rivalry between the two sides.

For the home side, this is more than just a ticket to Sunday’s title clash — it’s a chance to settle old scores, and they took the first step by posting a formidable 220/7 by riding skipper Sachin Tendulkar’s aggressive 42 along with Yuvraj Singh’s explosive half-century.

The Raipur crowd erupted in anticipation as Tendulkar walked out to take charge of India Masters’ innings after being invited to bat by Australia Masters on a track tailor-made for batting. But early jolts threatened to derail the innings, with the spin twins Steve O’Keefe and Xavier Doherty removing Ambati Rayudu (5) and Pawan Negi (11) cheaply.

Unfazed by the early losses, Tendulkar stood firm, rolling back the years with impeccable timing and elegance. Every flick and drive reminded the world why he remains a timeless maestro as he displayed his signature drives, sweeps, and flicks to ensure the scoreboard kept moving. At the other end, Yuvraj Singh made an emphatic start, launching a colossal six over midwicket to announce his arrival.

There was a brief hush in the stadium when Tendulkar survived two anxious moments on 25 and 35, but as soon as the danger passed, the iconic “Sachin! Sachin!” chants reverberated louder than ever. With the duo in full flow, their 47-run partnership for the third wicket ensured a strong foundation for a commanding total.

However, a couple of overs later, a hush fell over Raipur. Ben Hilfenhaus struck, bringing Tendulkar’s sublime 30-ball knock, laced with seven boundaries, to an abrupt halt. Tendulkar, who looked in ominous touch, slammed seven boundaries during his 30-ball knock. With the master departing, it was time for another familiar hero to take center stage.

Yuvraj Singh was at his vintage best as he stepped on the accelerator, sending Bryce McGain into the stands thrice in one over to bring up a whirlwind 26-ball fifty. New man Stuart Binny wasted no time in asserting his presence, cashing in on a reprieve on 11 off Hilfenhaus and finding boundaries at will.

Just when the Yuvraj-Binny duo seemed unstoppable, Doherty managed to silence the crowd, but not before Yuvraj had hammered seven sixes and a four in a sensational 30-ball stay. Yet, the fireworks were far from over as Yusuf Pathan walked in and launched a towering six over long-on, while Binny ensured the onslaught continued as India raced to 199/4 by the 18th over.

The India Masters duo’s effort to go ballistic in the final two overs, however, did not bear fruit as Daniel Christian packed back both Binny and Yusuf Pathan in a span of four deliveries to apply the brakes.

By that time, the right-handed pair had added 49 runs for the fifth wicket, with Binny contributing with a 21-ball 36, laced with five hits to the fence and once over it, while Yusuf slammed a 10-ball 23, powered by two sixes and a four. In the end, Irfan Pathan’s seven-ball 19 propelled the home side to a challenging total.

Brief scores :

India Masters 220/7 (Sachin Tendulkar 42, Yuvraj Singh 59, Stuart Binny 36, Yusuf Pathan 23; Xavier Doherty 2/30, Daniel Christian 2/40) vs Australia Masters.

