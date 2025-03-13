CM Fadnavis meets PM Modi, discusses key issues related to Maharashtra

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various key issues including Gadchiroli Mining Hub, Nagpur Airport and Finance Commission funds for local bodies among others.

Amid steps taken by the Maharashtra government in the steel sector in Gadchiroli, which is now emerging as the "Steel City" of the country, the Chief Minister sought the Central government’s support in developing Gadchiroli as a mining hub.

He also discussed key matters related to Nagpur Airport and sought the Centre’s assistance in resolving pending issues, ensuring the project's smooth execution. Additionally, the disbursement of funds to local self-governing bodies under the 15th Finance Commission was also a major topic of discussion.

During the meeting, the chief minister expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for granting Maharashtra the opportunity to host the World Audio, Visual, and Entertainment Summit. The summit is scheduled to be held in Mumbai from May 1 to May 4.

On this occasion, an Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT), modeled after IIT, will also be established in Mumbai, with financial support Rs 400 crore from the central government.

Meanwhile, the chief minister on Thursday attended a first session of the World Audio-Visual & Entertainment Summit – WAVES 2025, aimed at elevating India's media and entertainment industry to international levels.

CM Fadnavis announced that “The Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) will be set up in Mumbai’s Film City, Goregaon, to position the city as a global creative hub. The Central Government has pledged Rs 400 crore for this project.

This project will not be limited to Maharashtra but will become a milestone for India’s creative technology sector. IICT will not just be an educational institution but a leading center driving innovation in the creative technology industry. It will elevate India to the global stage in this domain.

He further stated that like IIT Bombay, this institution will serve as a premier center for creative technology education and research in India. The Maharashtra government has allocated land for this project in Goregaon Film City.

“Mumbai is already the heart of Bollywood and the entertainment industry. However, this new institute will provide India’s creative industry with a world-class platform. Just as Davos is crucial for the financial sector, this institute will create a global brand for the creative technology sector,” said the chief minister.

According to him, the WAVES 2025 summit will serve as a major platform for professionals in broadcasting, film, animation, gaming, digital media, music, advertising, and social media.

According to the government release, Maharashtra has played a key role in India’s creative economy, contributing significantly to film, television, digital content, animation, and gaming.

Mumbai hosts prestigious institutions like Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari (Film City), Filmistan Studios, Mehboob Studios, and the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII).

With over 100 countries expected to participate, WAVES 2025 will provide a unique opportunity for Indian and international media representatives to collaborate, discuss emerging technologies, policies, and investment opportunities.

Mumbai is India’s financial and entertainment capital, making it the ideal host for WAVES 2025.

The conference, scheduled from May 1 to May 4, 2025, will drive growth in media, technology, and cultural sectors, giving global industry leaders a platform to shape the future of entertainment. The global media and entertainment industry is rapidly expanding, with a projected market value of $2.96 trillion by 2024. India’s industry is expected to reach $50 billion by 2029, with over 60 OTT platforms expanding internationally, reads the government release.

CM Fadnavis emphasised that India is emerging as a key global player in digital media and entertainment, and initiatives like IICT and WAVES 2025 will accelerate this growth.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.