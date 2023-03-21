Rajasthan Royals Jersey For IPL 2023 Check Out

March 21, 2023

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board governing the hills shrine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy has released the June month of Online quota of SRIVANI tickets on March 21 at 3 pm. The Srivani Break Darshan in Tirumala can be availed by paying Rs. 10,000 per person who wishes to have darshan of the lord.