IPL 2026 Playoff Race: Five Teams Fight For One Remaining Spot

The race for the Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs has reached a thrilling stage with just one spot remaining in the top four. After defeating Chennai Super Kings on May 18, Sunrisers Hyderabad confirmed their playoff qualification and also helped Gujarat Titans secure a berth in the playoffs. Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru had already booked their place in the knockout stage.

With three playoff spots now sealed, five teams are still fighting for the lone remaining berth — Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rajasthan Royals Hold Strongest Chance

Among all the teams in contention, Rajasthan Royals currently appear to have the best chance of making it to the playoffs. The team still has two league matches remaining against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

Rajasthan already have 12 points, and victories in both remaining matches would take them to 16 points — enough to qualify regardless of other results. Even if rival teams win all their remaining games, they would still fall short of Rajasthan’s tally.

Punjab Kings And KKR Stay In The Hunt

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are considered the next strongest contenders for the final playoff spot.

Punjab Kings have only one match left, against Lucknow. A win in that game could take Punjab to 15 points and potentially seal qualification, especially if Rajasthan lose at least one of their remaining fixtures. Punjab also hold an advantage in terms of net run rate compared to KKR.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders face a more difficult scenario. KKR must win both their remaining matches against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals by convincing margins to improve their net run rate. However, they also need Rajasthan to lose at least one match and Punjab Kings to lose their final game. Any defeat for KKR would effectively end their playoff hopes.

CSK Need A Miracle To Qualify

The road to qualification looks extremely difficult for Chennai Super Kings following their recent defeat. CSK now need a massive victory over Gujarat Titans in their last league match.

Apart from winning big, Chennai also require several other results to go in their favour — Rajasthan Royals must lose both remaining matches, Punjab Kings must lose, KKR should lose at least one game, and Delhi Capitals also need to suffer defeat.

Delhi Capitals Face Slim Chances

Delhi Capitals remain mathematically alive but are in the toughest position among the five teams. Delhi must beat Kolkata Knight Riders by a huge margin in their final match and hope for multiple favourable outcomes.

For Delhi to qualify, KKR need to lose at least one game, Rajasthan must lose both their remaining matches, Punjab Kings should lose, and CSK must also fail to win.

With every remaining match carrying huge playoff implications, the IPL 2026 league stage is heading toward a dramatic finish.