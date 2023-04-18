Sunrisers Hyderabad will meet Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30 this evening. SRH have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumba Indians.

Last night, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 runs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After scoring 226 runs for the loss of six wickets in the stipulated 20 overs, CSK restricted RCB to 218 for 8 wickets. Earlier, RCB won the toss and elected to field. For Chennai, Devon Conway scored a blistering half-century as he amassed 83 runs off just 45 balls while Shivam Dubey made 52 runs in 27 balls. For RCB, Glenn Maxwell was the highest scorer with 76 off 36 balls.

