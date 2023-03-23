IND vs AUS ODI: Suryakumar Yadav Registers Unforgettable Record

India vs Australia ODI series will be an unforgettable series for Suryakumar Yadav, as the Indian batter registered an unwanted record after being dismissed in the third and final ODI, which was played in Chennai on March 22, 2023.

Suryakumar Yadav had been out LBW to Mitchell Starc for a first-ball duck in the opening ODI in Mumbai. Later, in the second ODI in Vishakhapatnam, Mitchell Starc thrashed India, taking 5/53, and Suryakumar Yadav was out LBW by Starc for a first-ball duck as India was bowled out for 117.

Suryakumar Yadav was predicted to perform admirably in the third and final match in Chennai. Suryakumar went in and faced Ashton Agar after Kohli was out for 54. The left-handed spinner produced a shortish delivery that was maintained low, and Surya was beaten and his stumps were shaken as he tried to clear his front leg and slash it. This was his third straight first-ball duck, and he became the first Indian hitter to be removed for three consecutive first-ball ducks in an ODI series.

Suryakumar is the sixth Indian hitter to have three straight ODI ducks. Others include Sachin Tendulkar (1994), Anil Kumble (1996), Zaheer Khan (2003-04), Ishant Sharma (2010-11), and Jasprit Bumrah (2017-2019).

